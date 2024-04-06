Can you catch a Pal Tamer and their Pals in Palworld?

Being one of Palworld’s enigmatic NPCs, Pal Hunters flaunt a lot of confidence and power, so many may want to capture them and their Pals to add to their teams. If you are wondering whether it’s possible to catch Pal Hunters and their pets, here’s the answer.

Can you capture Pal Hunters and their Pals in Palworld?

Thankfully, yes. Like all other human NPCs in Palworld, you can catch a Pal Tamer with Pal Spheres regardless of their level or type. You can also capture the Pal they deploy against you, but you’ll need to fight it separately. Killing the Pal Tamer won’t kill their Pal and vice versa.

Unfortunately, there is very little chance to catch a Pal Hunter like other human characters in the game. After challenging them and fighting their bravery for a fair while, I managed to catch a Newbie Pal Hunter and their Bristla with a Mega Sphere, that too, after throwing multiple Spheres down the drain.

When it comes to offering help while on your team, a Pal Hunter offers the same kind of support as a Pal on your team would. However amazing it may sound, they can’t catch a Pal for you. If you keep them in your base, they will offer Level one Handiwork. While I didn’t find it worth the number of Pal Spheres I wasted on them, you can always challenge them for the thrill of it—especially the ones with levels higher than 40.

Interestingly, if you deploy a tamed Pal Hunter to your Palworld base and talk to them, they will challenge you for a duel—again. But the duel won’t happen even if you choose to go with it. This seems to be a bug, but it definitely is weird, considering they were just humiliated in a battle they initiated.

