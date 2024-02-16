8 hilarious crossover and LTM events we’d love to see in Palworld, from Marvel to The Walking Dead

With Palworld continuing its global domination of the video game industry, fans are wondering what the future might hold for the creature-catching crafting-survival game.

Collaborations and limited-time events could happen at some point if Palworld continues on its upward path, so let’s take a look at some fun possibilities for crossovers and events.

8 crossovers and LTM events we’d love to see in Palworld

1. Pokémon

It’ll never happen, but we can dream. Image via PocketPair and Nintendo

Let’s tackle the elephant in the room before we go any further. Yes, a collab between these two properties is as likely as a collaboration between Coke and Pepsi. Yes, Nintendo is probably using every lawyer on its payroll to examine Palworld with a fine-tooth comb to see if it’s possible to sue PocketPair for copyright infringement. A crossover ain’t gonna happen, but let’s pretend for a monent that these two franchises were partners rather than rivals. That theoretical crossover would be amazing.

Just imagine all your favorite Pokémon interacting with your Pals and swapping horror stories about their human captors. Battles could be super fun, too, as you pit your Pals against their Pokémon counterparts to see who comes out on top. As I said, any sort of camaraderie between these franchises is likely never going to happen. But, let’s pretend for a moment that it could, because the results would be fun and adorable.

2. Marvel

A Cosmo Pal could help you build with telekinesis while also being an adorable companion. Image via Square Enix

I think the best way to do crossovers in Palworld would be to add animals and creatures from various franchises and turn them into Pals. They wouldn’t be exactly the same as they are in the source material, and instead would have unique Pal designs with elements of real-life animals—but with creative twists.

Marvel would be a cool crossover to begin with, as you could add a range of critters from across the Marvel Universe, including the comics, movies, television shows, and games. The great thing about this is that you wouldn’t even need to change them much, as most of the well-known animals in Marvel are already super-powered variants of regular animals.

Examples include the alien Flerken cat creatures from Captain Marvel, Hit-Monkey the assassin, Lockjaw the teleporting dog, Cosmo the telekinetic dog, and Spider-Ham the spider-pig.

3. DC

Hyena Pals could be cute and deadly. Image via NetherRealm Studios

A DC crossover in the same manner as the Marvel one would be cool too, as there are plenty of animals across the DC Universe that could be turned into Pal-like critters to help you in battle and around your base.

From Harley Quinn’s hyenas, Bud and Lou, to Krypto the Super Dog, it could be lots of fun to introduce well-established DC super-animals into Palworld as new Pals.

4. Pirate-themed LTM event

Land ho. Image via PocketPair and Orionirico on Reddit

Plenty of Palworld players have created pirate-themed builds, like Redditor Orionirico who created an awesome pirate ship, so why not have a limited-time event that revolves around pirates?

The event could task players with various pirate-themed activities and reward them with goodies to build up their pirate base or create ships to sail the waters around the Palpagos islands and find treasure.

5. Fortnite

Imagine these cuties as Pals. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is known for its collaborations, so why not add Palworld to that ever-expanding list? If Fortnite were the host of this collab, it would be cool to have a range of Pals become available as pets (companion cosmetics) in Fortnite. I love the idea of a random Pal popping its head out of your backpack as you play, especially ones that are way too big or awkward to be there.

If these cosmetics were to go a little further, they could perhaps throw out certain abilities as you play to help you in a fight, or get out of the backpack to assist you in your builds. If Palworld continues soar in popularity, I think a Fortnite collaboration could be possible in the future. If they brought buff Peter Griffin into the world of Fortnite, it doesn’t seem too out there to team up with Palworld.

6. The Walking Dead

Zombies and Pals: a match made in heaven. Image via Telltale Games

Introducing zombies and an extra layer of survival to Palworld would be a fun way to up the stakes, so Palworld could make for a cool crossover with the The Walking Dead franchise.

There could be new weapons and skins to unlock from the The Walking Dead, including the Telltale Games series, the television show, and the comics. A crossover like this could also introduce zombie Pals and demand that you chop off limbs or other body parts to prevent zombie infection. You can butcher your Pals anyway, so why not have a proper reason to do so without feeling monstrous?

7. Space-themed LTM event

Pals…but shoot them into space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There haven’t been many space-themed builds in Palworld (none that I found anyway), and that’s understandable, as the game is set on a group of islands. Space travel isn’t exactly your priority during your time on the Palpagos islands, but why not boldly go where no Pal has gone before and introduce a space-themed limited-time event?

This event could give players tasks related to the space race. Perhaps you could build your own spaceships and send your Pals up in your builds to test them… in a completely humane way, of course.

The endgame here could be getting to space and collecting special resources to create awesome and unique builds. Or perhaps you could visit another planet and meet alien Pals with special powers that you can capture and bring with you back to Palpagos. Colonizing alien planets and kidnapping the native Pals? Sign me up.

8. Fantasy-themed LTM event

Magic and fantasy fit Palworld perfectly. Image via PocketPair and isiell on Reddit

The setting and themes of Palworld lend themselves well to a fantasy-themed event, especially when there are awesome fantasy castle builds already out there, like the one in the image above posted by isirell on Reddit.

There’s a lot that could be done with a fantasy-themed event, like adding new items with a fantasy theme—such as wands or potions—and including ways to amp up the fantasy style of your builds, though the old, castle-like ruins you find across the Palpagos islands fit in well with this theme as they are.