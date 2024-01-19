You can get a $15 Moira skin for free in Overwatch 2 with Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming members are getting new freebies in Overwatch 2. The developer revealed on Jan. 18 that Rosewood Moira can be claimed for free after having entered the shop last summer.

Recommended Videos

From now until Feb. 15, players who are subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming can claim the Epic skin named Rosewood Moira for free in Overwatch 2. They can do so by heading to the Prime Gaming gift page.

It’s an Epic skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rosewood Moira is an elegant skin that highlights the sharp and dark mind of the character. It gives her a black and purple outfit that matches well with an eye patch shaped like a rose.

The skin was released in Overwatch 2 in August 2023 as part of a bundle that cost 1,700 Coins in the shop. That corresponds to over $15. But now, Prime Gaming members are getting it for free—provided they don’t wait too long.

That’s currently the only gift Prime Gaming users can claim in Overwatch 2, but another one will become available in four weeks, according to the service’s page. Players often get Rare skins as rewards, so this Epic Rosewood skin is a pretty generous reward. If you purchased the skin when it originally entered the shop and are eligible for the gift, well, it’s not your lucky day.