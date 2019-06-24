Wrecking Ball could return to Overwatch’s competitive modes today

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch tank hero Wrecking Ball is done destroying servers with his ultimate and he seems ready to come back to the game today.

Blizzard disabled Wrecking Ball from competitive modes last week after it detected a game-breaking bug related to his ultimate on consoles. Whenever he used it and someone else on the match used a follow-up ultimate, at least one player would be disconnected from the match or have their game frozen with no chance of coming back. If it was in a competitive match, these players would lose Skill Rating and be suspended from queueing for a few minutes.

But Blizzard confirmed that Wrecking Ball is coming back to the game today with that issue solved. The fix was in certification two days ago, according to Overwatch developer Bill Warnecke, and the dev team is targeting today as Wrecking Ball’s return to all game modes and platforms.

This was apparently never an issue on PC, and not all PlayStation 4 players were experiencing it either. It was a widespread issue on Xbox One, though, according to player reports. It started happening after last week’s 1.37 update, which didn’t change anything in Wrecking Ball’s stats and also had no fixes for bugs or changes for anything related to the hero. None of the other changes unrelated to the hero give us a clue about what might have happened after the update that created this bug.

Blizzard hasn’t commented on what caused the issue. Warnecke only wrote that the issue “was a gnarly one.” There’s no time estimate for Wrecking Ball’s return today and there’s a chance it might be postponed if the development team finds that the issue isn’t solved yet, unlike what it expected two days ago.