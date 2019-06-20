Blizzard temporarily disables Wrecking Ball in competitive games to address game-breaking bug

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Blizzard Entertainment has temporarily disabled Wrecking Ball in competitive Overwatch matches to address a game-breaking bug caused by the tank hero’s ultimate ability following the release of yesterday’s patch.

After patch 1.37 released on live servers yesterday, console players began experiencing issues whenever they used their ultimate at the same time as an allied Wrecking Ball. The combination of ultimates would result in the entire enemy team disconnecting from the game, and some players said they heard a high-pitched noise immediately after they were booted from the game.

Blizzard CS – The Americas on Twitter Overwatch #Xbox] Wrecking Ball has been temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue causing disconnects from matches. We will provide additional updates as they become available. https://t.co/NFBZ8wunXl

Players who were disconnected from their matches received a loss penalty and saw their SR drop. And unfortunately, anyone who lost matches as a result of the Wrecking Ball bug will not have their SR reimbursed, according to Blizzard’s North American customer support.

Overwatch’s patch 1.37 introduced a few new features into the game. For starters, players can now replay their 10 most recent games from multiple perspectives and speeds to review their in-game strategies.

Additionally, Blizzard released a two-week mini event named Baptiste Reunion Challenge where players can unlock a new epic skin for the combat hero by winning nine matches in quickplay, competitive, or arcade modes.

Players can view the full list of patch notes from Overwatch’s official website.