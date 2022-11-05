Throughout the life of the Overwatch franchise, developer Blizzard Entertainment has remained committed to populating the games’ ranks with interesting, believable characters. That trend shows no sign of stopping now that Ramattra, a tank, is entering the fray. Launching with Overwatch 2‘s second season, Ramattra is an omnic visionary with a complex past and equally complex leanings.

This isn’t the first time Ramattra has been seen in the franchise, but it is the first time he’s been named and detailed. Originally known by the community as “Null Hector” during the days of the first Overwatch, Ramattra has been fleshed out into a full character and is joining the fray as a playable hero in Overwatch 2. His story intersects with that of many other heroes, most importantly Zenyatta; if you’ve been waiting for more Zen lore, your time has come.

So, just who is Ramattra in Overwatch 2?

Ramattra’s story

As detailed in Ramattra’s origin story, he began life as an omnic that was designed for war. Rather than resigning himself to a life of fighting, he went against his programming and became an advocate for peace with the Shambali, a spiritual organization led by the now-deceased Mondatta. It was here that he grew close to Zenyatta, a fellow member of the Shambali—and an existing playable character in Overwatch 2. The two found that they had much in common.

Over time, Zenyatta stayed close to the Shambali’s ideals, but Ramattra began to drift away. He became frustrated at the slow path to peace between humans and omnics and his anger grew whenever he saw omnics being mistreated or excluded simply because of who they were. Eventually, he decided enough was enough and left the Shambali to join Null Sector, a group fighting for omnic rights everywhere. As it stands now, Ramattra is the leader of Null Sector and is willing to do whatever it takes to defend omnics.

Ramattra and Null Sector both appeared in the first Overwatch. Null Sector was the enemy organization that players fought against during many Archives events’ PvE campaigns. Their members have a distinct purple and gray color scheme, which makes them stand out from other omnics.

Ramattra himself was first introduced in one of these PvE campaigns in a cutscene. In the scene, he speaks with Doomfist about working with Talon. At the time, he was not named, nor was his position within Null Sector revealed. Players correctly speculated that he was the leader of Null Sector and began to call him “Null Hector” since no official name was given by Blizzard.

In a press Q&A, Blizzard promised that Zenyatta’s lore will also be expanded on alongside Ramattra’s since the two were such close friends in the Shambali. “Give Zenyatta lore” has been a frequent cry from the community for years, and it seems as though Blizzard is finally giving him the attention he deserves with Ramattra.