When does Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event begin?

It’s only been a few weeks since Overwatch wrapped up the PachiMarchi event. It was about time the cute little mascot got an event for its name, but now it’s time for a new adventure for Overwatch players.

Overwatch is an entertaining shooter title, and it has a lot more to offer than a smooth gameplay experience in a competitive environment. Like other Blizzard Entertainment titles, Overwatch also has a rich lore that gives life to the characters and the Overwatch world.

If you’re looking to dive deep into the Overwatch lore, there won’t be a better time to do it than the Overwatch Archives event. Featuring PvE story maps, these events often include weekly challenges as well, making playing Overwatch more appealing than ever.

When does Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event start?

The Overwatch 2021 Archives event will go live on April 6. The event will last for 21 days and conclude on April 27. When the event kicks off, players will be able to play the PvE story maps like Uprising, Retribution, and Storm Rising. While Blizzard hasn’t confirmed any details, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the developer added a new PvE map to the saga with the new event.

It wouldn’t be an Overwatch event without thematic cosmetics, however, and a bunch of lore-based skins and other cosmetics items should be up for sale inside the in-game store once again. This is a limited-time event, so the skins won’t be available forever. If you like collecting cosmetics, this will be your chance to get your hands on the Archives collection before it rotates out again.

Right after the 2021 Archives event ends, players will have a week or two down-time before the annual Anniversary event rolls out. Though Blizzard hasn’t shared any dates for the event yet, It generally goes live around the third week of May, corresponding to May 19 to 20 for 2021. Anniversary skins also tend to be quite dazzling, so you may want to consider adding a few extra credits to your shopping cart to prepare for the next event.