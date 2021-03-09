Overwatch’s PachiMarchi Challenge is live

Let the Pachimari mayhem begin.

Overwatch’s latest event, the PachiMarchi challenge, is now live and will run until March 22. This cute challenge asks players to win nine games of Overwatch in quick play, arcade, or competitive mode to unlock an exclusive Roadhog skin.

It’s no secret that tough guy Roadhog is a big fan of the half-onion, half-octopus mascot. His home base in Junkertown includes several Pachimari plushes and there’s even a crowned Pachimari on the map’s payload. With this challenge, he gets his own skin to celebrate his enthusiasm for the mascot.

Pachimari Roadhog, an Epic skin, outfits the apocalyptic tank in a pleasant pink, white, and green outfit to match his tiny plush friends. His mask, normally dark and imposing, has been replaced with one that mimics the Pachimari’s face. Roadhog even sports a Pachimari cap and a belly tattoo of the little onion figure.

Nine wins may nab the skin, but there are more rewards to be found. Three wins during the PachiMarchi challenge will give participants a new player icon and six earn an emote for Junkrat, another secret Pachimari enthusiast.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Related: What is a Pachimari in Overwatch?

Six new sprays are also available during the event. These sprays show Overwatch heroes as tiny Pachimari versions of themselves. An onion-shaped Winston and a many-tentacled Zenyatta are two adorable highlights.

The PachiMarchi challenge begins March 9 and ends March 22. Be sure to get nine wins before the event ends to get the Epic Pachimari Roadhog skin. After a challenge event is over, those skins aren’t made available at a later date the way annual skins are. If you snooze, you lose.