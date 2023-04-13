What is Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2 and how to turn it off

Some FPS titles require the utmost precision to tap heads and win games. Overwatch 2 is no different from sharp-shooting esports like Counter-Strike or VALORANT. It’s a game that brings out the best and worst aims the community has to offer.

A game’s difficulty and competitiveness go hand-in-hand in creating a thrilling experience for both the player and the viewer. Mastering the specific details of a game, paired with solid fundamentals separates the best esport professionals from the average Joe, so getting all your ducks in a row is essential.

While certain games embrace their difficulty, Overwatch 2 does lend a hand to those struggling beginners who need a leg up to duke it out with the more battle-hardened players. This comes in the form of Aim Smoothing.

What is Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2?

“Aim Smoothing” assists newer players in removing errors while swinging their cursor from side to side. While this can be beneficial for those learning all the key mechanics that make a player climb the ranks, those who’ve already gathered an understanding might want to remove this feature.

This type of feature can be seen as a crutch, and will likely inhibit your further development if you’re seeking to reach the top ranks in Overwatch 2.

How do I turn off Aim smoothing in Overwatch 2?

Here’s how you turn off aim smoothing:

Head to the game’s option menu

Go into Controls

Locate General

Click Controller

Find Advanced settings

Locate Aim Smoothing

Lower the value to 0 percent

Once you’ve done this, you’re all set. Now you can head back into an OW2 server and tap heads. Remember, your aim will take time to readjust.

Prepare to whiff your shots—a lot.