Vancouver Titans bring Overwatch League games to Rogers Arena in 2020

As the Overwatch League hits the road in 2020, individual teams will be responsible for hosting their own matches at venues around the world. While multiple teams have revealed how many home games they’ll be hosting, the Vancouver Titans have been one of the first to claim an ambitiously large venue.

The team will compete in Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks Hockey team, which is located in a central part of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Titans already have a history at the Rogers Arena: It’s where they were announced as an official Overwatch League team before the second season began.

This choice of venue isn’t a huge surprise; earlier this year, team owner Francisco Aquilini announced that the Vancouver Titans would be “coming home” to the Rogers Arena. He quickly backtracked, saying that final details of 2020 games were not confirmed.

Vancouver Titans on Twitter The Titans will be bringing Overwatch home in 2020. #ForceOfNature #OWL2019

For the Vancouver Titans, the next challenge is filling the stadium. The Rogers Arena has seating for up to 18,000 people and would be the second-largest arena to host an Overwatch League game. The season one grand finals at the Barclays Center in New York City sold out all 20,000 seats.

The most recent homestand weekends, effectively “tests” for the 2020 season, sold out but were held in venues that required far fewer tickets to be sold. The Dallas Fuel took their fans to the Allen Event Center, which holds approximately 8,100 people, while the Atlanta Reign used the Cobb Energy Centre, with a capacity of 2,750.

Specific dates for Vancouver Titans games in 2020, as well as how many homestand weekends they will host, will be available at a later date.