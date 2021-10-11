Vampire Hunter Brigitte skin revealed for Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021

The Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event is more frightening than the Overwatch League’s offseason. But the frightful event is also delivering some delightful Halloween-themed skins.

The Draugr Reinhardt and Vampire Bat Echo cosmetics will be joined by a new Halloween-themed Brigitte skin that looks like a crossover between a vampire hunter and a Death Knight from World of Warcraft. Brigitte’s shining bright colors have been replaced with a much darker overall outfit that the likes of Van Helsing would sport, featuring an aged wooden shield.

The new Brigitte skin crushes Reaper in terms of skull quantity alone, with skulls adorning her shoulder pads, kneepads, flail, shield, and backpack that carries her Rally flag. She’s sporting a paler complexion and a new ghostly white hairstyle as well. The Rally flag is a neon, toxic green instead of the bright, heroic yellow.

Brigitte’s terrifying and intimidating new look will become available from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2 as part of the Halloween Terror event. Similar to previous holiday-themed events, Overwatch players will be able to unlock the new skins as part of a series of weekly challenges.