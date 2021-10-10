Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2021 begins Oct. 12

It is spooky season, and players in Overwatch are more than ready for some new spooky-themed items with Overwatch‘s Halloween Terror event, which begins on Oct. 12 this year.

The event will run from Oct. 12 until Nov. 2 and feature the returning game mode Junkenstein’s Revenge, which pits four players against an oncoming slew of zombie robots. The objective is to protect the doors to the castle and stop the zomnics—zombie omnics—from entering the castle.

Players love the Halloween event because the skins are usually some of the best all year. This year, Overwatch teased a Roadhog skin, which was inspired by the character Pennywise in Stephen King’s horror novel, It.

A red balloon with a pig on it floats up on the screen until it’s popped by a horrifying-looking Roadhog, who is wearing a mask and has a big painting of a clown on his belly with the word “smile.” More skins for the event are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to release.

During the event, there are weekly challenges that players can complete in order to earn three of the Halloween skins. The skins that are awarded for completing those challenges, along with all of the new skins, emotes, voice lines, and sprays, will be revealed closer to the release date.