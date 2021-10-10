Draugr Reinhardt revealed for Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021

Reinhardt knows how to get spooky, and for this year’s Overwatch Halloween Terror event, he’s taking it to a whole new level.

Draugr Reinhardt gives the steadfast tank the look of a ghostly Nordic warrior rising from the dead. This is the first skin revealed for the 2021 event.

I'm back. 🛡️ 🔨



Lift your spirits as Draugr Reinhardt in Overwatch Halloween Terror. Live Oct 12. pic.twitter.com/U56ZeOnlUC — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2021

This year’s Halloween Terror, which kicks off on Oct. 12, will include a host of new skins for Overwatch characters as well as the return of classic PvE experiences like Junkenstein’s Revenge. These skins tend towards the scary side and Reinhardt definitely understood the assignment.

The tank hasn’t exactly taken an arrow to the knee, but several sharp arrows stick out of his shield and pauldrons to indicate he’s been in battle. His face, normally bright and cheery, is now an eerily smiling skeleton head with glowing blue eyes.

Even Rein’s hammer has been given the Nordic touch. It’s been transformed into a massive axe with wooden details and additional creepy blue lighting. That’s one Firestrike we definitely want to stay away from.

This year’s Halloween Terror event runs from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2. If it’s anything like previous events, eight skins should be available for players to unlock and weekly challenges will be a key part of the three-week event.