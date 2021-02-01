Toronto Defiant adds Fran as content creator

The Great North snags one of the most popular Overwatch streamers.

The Toronto Defiant spent most of the Overwatch League offseason updating its roster and now it’s adding more talent to the content creation team. Overwatch streamer Francine “Fran” Vo will be a content creator under the Defiant banner for the 2021 season, the organization announced today.

Fran is one of the most popular streamers in the Overwatch community, boasting nearly 250,000 followers on Twitch. She’s best known for her flex support play at the top of the North American competitive ladder, entertaining fans with clutch plays and her high-energy personality.

Our family just got bigger 🖤❤️ Welcome to the one & only @FRANA_OW, joining Defiant as our latest content creator! 🙌 #RiseTogether #DefiantForever pic.twitter.com/PHg3GdS8Gu — Toronto Defiant 🖤 #RiseTogether (@TorontoDefiant) February 1, 2021

Fran has also hosted multiple tournaments to support the Path to Pro and lower levels of competition in Overwatch. The latest version of Fran’s Overwatch Community Cup in December awarded over $4,000 in prize money, with the majority going to American Tornado.

For the past two years, Fran has been a partnered streamer and content creator for the Atlanta Reign. The team bid her farewell today and wished her luck in her next stage of content creation for the Defiant.

Fran joins educational streamer and fellow support player Nathan “KarQ” Chan as a partnered content creator for the Toronto Defiant.

During the 2020 offseason, the Toronto Defiant dropped the majority of its roster and built anew, signing former Philadelphia Fusion coach Kim “KDG” Dong-gun to the head coach position. Former Fusion talents like main tank Kim “SADO” Su-min and DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su will headline the Defiant’s 2021 roster.