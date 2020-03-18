TimTheTatman and Jeff Kaplan will reveal new Overwatch hero Echo on Twitch tomorrow

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s 32nd hero, Echo, will be revealed on TimTheTatman’s Twitch stream tomorrow, Blizzard announced today.

Echo was announced this afternoon via an animated origin short. It’s believed that she’ll be a support hero, but that’s just rumor and speculation at this point.

Tomorrow at 10AM PT, join @timthetatman, along with Game Director Jeff Kaplan, as we get the first look at Overwatch's newest hero: Echo.



📺https://t.co/jklZ4dClg0 pic.twitter.com/iLP9WgA8Ko — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

TimTheTatman will be joined by Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan. The “first look” for Echo will presumably feature Tim playing the character while Kaplan offers commentary and insights into her development.

Echo was originally revealed in last year’s McCree animated short “Reunion,” but she appeared again and was confirmed as a new hero in Overwatch 2’s reveal trailer at BlizzCon this past November.

Related: When does Echo go live in Overwatch?

Echo is an omnic hero, created by Overwatch founding member Mina Liao. The animated short makes it look like Echo took on much of Liao’s personality, mannerisms, and ideals.

TimTheTatman’s livestream takes place tomorrow on his Twitch channel at 12pm CT.