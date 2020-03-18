When does Echo go live in Overwatch?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Hero 32 has officially been revealed in Overwatch—Echo the omnic is coming soon.

First shown in the McCree cinematic “Reunion,” Echo was also showcased in the Overwatch 2 reveal trailer at BlizzCon this past November. Now, she’s finally coming to the game.

Introducing Echo.



An evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, Echo represents the cutting edge of technology. pic.twitter.com/aStyP5F4Al — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

Revealed in an official cinematic today, Echo is the creation of Overwatch founding member Mina Liao. In previous videos, it was shown that she can fly and shoot some sort of energy beams. It’s unclear what kind of hero she’ll be, but she’s rumored to be a support hero.

Blizzard has not yet revealed when Echo will come to Overwatch, but the final teaser image might show a clue. Under the “date” section, it says 3/23. This might mean that Echo is coming on Monday, March 23.

Echo will probably head to the PTR for testing before releasing on the game’s live servers, so it could be at least a few weeks before she’s playable in ranked matches.

> Accessing…



> File decryption: Complete



> Displaying image pic.twitter.com/pSZUJV9q7W — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

More information about Echo is expected in the coming days, including an official release date. Stay tuned for official details soon.