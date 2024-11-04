All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates

Overwatch 2 continues to attract numerous players despite its negative storefront ratings with Blizzard Entertainment focusing on expanding the hero roster and bring new and exciting features to the table.

Recommended Videos

Heroes, of course, are the most exciting of it all. Here are all the Overwatch 2 heroes and win rates so you can easily decide what works and what doesn’t in the current meta.

Overwatch 2 hero win rates, listed

The following stats have been sourced from Overbuff and are averages for the past 30 days (the month of November). Blizzard no longer provides these official win rates, nor does it have as developed a system for them as, say, League of Legends does. The following table includes win rates from both the PC and console platforms, as they are separately averaged by Overbuff and other Overwatch 2 statistic-tracking sites. All values are percentages.

Hero PC Win Rate Console Win Rate Anna 49.16 46.37 Ashe 51.22 51.28 Baptiste 48.18 48.85 Bastion 49.18 50.01 Brigitte 53.81 54.75 Cassidy (McCree) 47.95 47.39 D.VA 51.26 53.61 Doomfist 49.97 49.03 Echo 49.57 49.54 Genji 51.24 50.03 Hanzo 47.93 47.60 Illari 52.58 53.85 Junker Queen 54.32 53.59 Junkrat 51.65 49.97 Juno 53.29 53.43 Kiriko 48.34 47.97 Lifeweaver 47.34 46.98 Lúcio 53.48 54.40 Mauga 50.16 51.91 Mei 51.14 50.98 Mercy 50.81 50.67 Moira 50.22 51.79 Orisa 47.13 48.92 Pharah 52.14 49.01 Ramattra 50.72 50.00 Reaper 52.87 52.38 Reinhardt 53.44 51.72 Roadhog 47.99 49.05 Sigma 51.87 52.99 Sojourn 46.38 47.77 Soldier 76 49.70 50.92 Sombra 48.32 47.33 Symmetra 55.04 57.25 Torbjörn 54.51 57.17 Tracer 49.26 49.93 Venture 53.50 52.11 Widowmaker 48.50 46.75 Winston 50.08 51.33 Wrecking Ball 51.41 51.69 Zarya 49.92 51.39 Zenyatta 53.00 53.59 All Overwatch 2 hero win rates, sourced from Overbuff.

Symmetra is the undisputed damage carry at the moment. Image via Blizzard

From the win rates listed above, we can see several heroes stand out in the current meta, with some others falling short, while others still maintain their power obtained with their initial addition to the game. Symmetra sports a massive 55 to 57 percent win rate on the PC and Console platforms and is cemented as one of the most powerful damage carries a team can have. She has almost become a key component to any composition, though Torbjörn follows shortly behind her Overwatch 2‘s most trusty Engineer.

Both of these heroes have relatively low pick rates, however, which might impact their win rates a bit, though most Overwatch 2 heroes average out to about two to three percent pick rate, with spikes only seen among the most popular heroes. Speaking of which, a popular yet highly effective hero in the current Overwatch 2 meta is undoubtedly Lúcio, whose win rate and pick rate, both hovering at around 54 and four percent respectively, show that even supports can enjoy the attention and still have great performance.

Ana and Mercy are also seeing high popularity at the moment, each sporting over five or even seven percent pick rate depending on the platform, which isn’t unexpected as Mercy is the game’s unofficial poster girl, whereas Anna, well… everyone loves to play as a sniper, including supports.

Among the tanks, the current meta mostly favors the Junker Queen and Reinhardt, as it mostly always has. These two are fantastic both in the damage and tanking department, with the Junker Queen having a tad more affinity towards dps output, whereas Reinhardt is a true stonewall defensive option that will never go out of fashion.

Don’t let Cassidy’s win rate fool you; the hero is notoriously difficult but nonetheless viable in the current Overwatch 2 meta and will almost always have a negative win rate due to being challenging to play and master.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy