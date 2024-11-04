Forgot password
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates

The meta is taking shape.
Tyler Esguerra
  and 
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 03:03 pm

Overwatch 2 continues to attract numerous players despite its negative storefront ratings with Blizzard Entertainment focusing on expanding the hero roster and bring new and exciting features to the table.

Heroes, of course, are the most exciting of it all. Here are all the Overwatch 2 heroes and win rates so you can easily decide what works and what doesn’t in the current meta.

Overwatch 2 hero win rates, listed

The following stats have been sourced from Overbuff and are averages for the past 30 days (the month of November). Blizzard no longer provides these official win rates, nor does it have as developed a system for them as, say, League of Legends does. The following table includes win rates from both the PC and console platforms, as they are separately averaged by Overbuff and other Overwatch 2 statistic-tracking sites. All values are percentages.

Hero PC Win RateConsole Win Rate
Anna49.1646.37
Ashe51.2251.28
Baptiste48.1848.85
Bastion49.1850.01
Brigitte53.8154.75
Cassidy (McCree)47.9547.39
D.VA51.2653.61
Doomfist49.9749.03
Echo49.5749.54
Genji51.2450.03
Hanzo47.9347.60
Illari52.5853.85
Junker Queen54.3253.59
Junkrat51.6549.97
Juno53.2953.43
Kiriko48.3447.97
Lifeweaver47.3446.98
Lúcio53.4854.40
Mauga50.1651.91
Mei51.1450.98
Mercy50.8150.67
Moira50.2251.79
Orisa47.1348.92
Pharah52.1449.01
Ramattra50.7250.00
Reaper52.8752.38
Reinhardt53.4451.72
Roadhog47.9949.05
Sigma51.8752.99
Sojourn46.3847.77
Soldier 7649.7050.92
Sombra48.3247.33
Symmetra55.0457.25
Torbjörn54.5157.17
Tracer49.2649.93
Venture53.5052.11
Widowmaker48.5046.75
Winston50.0851.33
Wrecking Ball51.4151.69
Zarya49.9251.39
Zenyatta53.0053.59
All Overwatch 2 hero win rates, sourced from Overbuff.

Best heroes in the current Overwatch 2 meta

Symmetra holding a strange contraption bathed by the sunlight in an arcane location in Overwatch 2.
Symmetra is the undisputed damage carry at the moment. Image via Blizzard

From the win rates listed above, we can see several heroes stand out in the current meta, with some others falling short, while others still maintain their power obtained with their initial addition to the game. Symmetra sports a massive 55 to 57 percent win rate on the PC and Console platforms and is cemented as one of the most powerful damage carries a team can have. She has almost become a key component to any composition, though Torbjörn follows shortly behind her Overwatch 2‘s most trusty Engineer.

Both of these heroes have relatively low pick rates, however, which might impact their win rates a bit, though most Overwatch 2 heroes average out to about two to three percent pick rate, with spikes only seen among the most popular heroes. Speaking of which, a popular yet highly effective hero in the current Overwatch 2 meta is undoubtedly Lúcio, whose win rate and pick rate, both hovering at around 54 and four percent respectively, show that even supports can enjoy the attention and still have great performance.

Ana and Mercy are also seeing high popularity at the moment, each sporting over five or even seven percent pick rate depending on the platform, which isn’t unexpected as Mercy is the game’s unofficial poster girl, whereas Anna, well… everyone loves to play as a sniper, including supports.

Among the tanks, the current meta mostly favors the Junker Queen and Reinhardt, as it mostly always has. These two are fantastic both in the damage and tanking department, with the Junker Queen having a tad more affinity towards dps output, whereas Reinhardt is a true stonewall defensive option that will never go out of fashion.

Don’t let Cassidy’s win rate fool you; the hero is notoriously difficult but nonetheless viable in the current Overwatch 2 meta and will almost always have a negative win rate due to being challenging to play and master.

