This Overwatch fan’s animations take your favorite mythic skins to the next level

A member of Overwatch 2’s fanbase has created a series of mythic skin animations unique to each specific skin. Each mythic skin has a side-by-side comparison with every hero having their own specific move, and with the results as polished as they are, it might be time Blizzard considers adding this feature to their season roadmap.

The fan-made animations, posted on July 26, include mythic cosmetics like Junker Queen’s Zeus and Tracer’s Season Five Adventurer skin. All mythic variations have their own reload, melee, and ability animations—and if they made it to the Overwatch store, they would likely sell like hotcakes.

With Overwatch 2’s battle pass a point of contention in the community, adding Twitter user PJ Rascals’ mythic skin animation suggestions might be a way to satisfy some disgruntled customers. PJ Rascals’ posted a small preview clip to Twitter and it gained traction quickly, with fans excited at the mere possibility something like this was possible.

What if Mythic skins had unique animations during gameplay? We made some concepts to explore the idea! ✨



These would be purely cosmetic, and ideally have an option to disable them in customization.#Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/YLTwiGU1ks — PJ Rascals (@PJRascals) July 26, 2023

Genji’s Cyber Demon mythic skin also received an animation upgrade. His “Shuriken” primary fire begins with his throwing stars ejecting from his robotic arm. Overwatch 2’s current mythic skin system involves players reaching tier 80 on the seasonal Battle Pass to acquire the rare cosmetic.

Mythic skin animations would provide an extra reason to purchase and grind through Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass. Players are currently blasting through the Battle Pass faster than ever thanks to various Overwatch events and players would likely welcome another reward.

PJ Rascal’s animations could also be what Blizzard needs to implement to turn around Overwatch 2’s declining player investment. Activision Blizzard revealed both Overwatch 2’s player investment and engagement had dropped during the second quarter of 2023. Developers are relying upon Overwatch 2’s “Invasion” update in August as the counterweight to the decline.

An addition like mythic skin animations might also be the way to quell any backlash involving Overwatch 2’s PvE price tag. Developers received backlash from the community for charging players $15 USD for a PvE experience that was originally planned to be free to play.

This could be the way to make the Overwatch 2 community happier. Time to take note, Blizzard.

