Overwatch 2’s battle pass has totally failed to meet its promise and players are fed up

Overwatch 2’s battle pass fails to showcase the hard work players are putting into the hero shooter’s competitive grind, the community has declared today, with many suggesting there are not enough reasons to complete the 80 tiers every season.

Currently, players churn through the 80 tiers to receive all skins and rewards in the battle pass. While this takes time, players believe unlocking certain skins with ranked achievements should be a key feature of the battle pass. On top of that, they want to feel “more satisfaction” for all the hours they put in each seasonal update.

The debate came to a head on July 9, when OW2 fans decided the sequel’s battle pass is far from the “most rewarding Overwatch experience ever” it was sold as at launch.

For the most part, these begrieved players seem to be just looking to share their competitive accomplishments somewhere in-game, which is currently not possible to do anywhere in Overwatch 2 except via leveling the battle pass.

On top of that, however, some gamers even believe even the battle pass misses the mark when it comes to decent rewards.

Players believed its usual content fails to deliver an “incentive” to complete. OW2 gamers are looking for challenges to keep them interested, according to the fans.

Rewards like a new “weapon color” were suggested for gamers who complete challenges as they progress through the battle pass. Other fans suggested garnering a certain amount of damage within a short time span could be rewarded with new cosmetics, thus providing motivation to grind through each tier.

This is far from the first time the battle pass has come under fire though, with the rewards track actually being blasted nearly every season.

The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass has received backlash from players and critics alike almost every season. If Blizzard adopts some of these suggestions from July 9, maybe the community will have a change of heart.

Either way, Blizzard has yet to respond to the latest backlash.

