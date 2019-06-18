Streamers to watch during the Overwatch Baptiste Reunion challenge

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

From June 18 until July 1, support the Overwatch community and earn exclusive sprays by watching select streamers during the Baptiste Reunion Challenge. Different streams are highlighted each day during the event and will include Overwatch League players, managers, and Overwatch community members.

During the Baptiste Reunion Challenge, players can earn an icon, sprays, and Baptiste’s Combat Medic skin by winning games of Overwatch. Three wins in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive mode earns a player icon. Six wins gives players a Combat Medic Baptiste spray and a jovial spray of Mauga, a character from the Baptiste short story “What You Left Behind.” Nine wins earns the coveted epic skin.

Overwatch on Twitter Jump into action! Unlock Baptiste-themed cosmetics, including sprays, a player icon, and the epic Combat Medic skin. Baptiste’s Reunion Challenge is live until July 1st! ⛑️: https://t.co/g6a8D56MHa https://t.co/mzCcrp3cBE

Additional sprays can be earned by watching select streamers from the Overwatch community throughout the event. Players must have their Twitch and Battle.net accounts linked to earn “Twitch Drops” by watching streams. Sprays are all created in a “cute” style and feature characters from Baptiste’s short story, like Mauga and Nguyen. These sprays are unlocked by watching two, four, and six hours of streams.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment.

Featured streamers include former Overwatch League player Brandon “Seagull” Larned, who kicks off the event on June 18. Other highlights include current Overwatch League DPS for the Chengdu Hunters, Lo “Baconjack” Tzu-Heng, and Flowervin, manager of Contenders Korea team RunAway. Another highlight is Darwin, an Overwatch fan who is behind dozens of popular Workshop modes, like Lúcio Pro Skate.

Drops can be earned by watching this list of streamers play Overwatch at any point during the event’s duration. The Baptiste Reunion Challenge ends July 1.