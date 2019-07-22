Sigma is Overwatch’s newest hero

He’s hearing music, but it might not be the good kind. Meet Sigma, Overwatch‘s newest hero. Sigma is described as an “eccentric astrophysicist” who is unaware he is being used as a weapon. His disturbing origin story shows him unlocking some unfortunate secrets of the universe and paying the price.

Sigma is an older man who, throughout his career, was chasing the idea of harnessing the power of a black hole. After a mysterious incident, he’s shown being wheeled through what looks like a mental health facility. His mind flashes back and forth to an image of him in armor with rocks in stasis floating around him.

Overwatch on Twitter Introducing Sigma – an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon. https://t.co/Oi3or2VthQ

After the Mexican Overwatch World Cup Team leaked a picture that showed Sigma as a playable hero, developers began giving hints as to his existence. A developer update with Jeff Kaplan was overrun with math equations, all related to velocity and mass. A quick peek of Sigma’s suit was also released last week.

There’s no word from developers yet as to what Sigma’s abilities could look like or when he’ll be available for play.