Shanghai Dragons part ways with envy ahead of 2020 Overwatch League season

Only three weeks remain before the Overwatch League returns, but the Shanghai Dragons are saying goodbye to one more player before the 2020 season begins. The team has parted ways with off-tank Lee “envy” Kang-jae who announced his retirement today.

“I’m out of the team this time, and I’ve decided to retire,” envy wrote. “During the four years of professional gaming, I had a lot of hard work, I had a lot of fun, I learned a lot. I will not forget what I learned while I was a professional gamer, but I will learn something else now.”

Envy joined the Dragons in June of 2019 after playing for the Toronto Defiant for the first half of season two. He briefly played for the Los Angeles Valiant in the Overwatch League’s inaugural season before signing with an Overwatch Contenders Korea team, Meta Bellum, in mid-2018.

Shanghai Dragons on Twitter Today we’re announcing the departure of Kang-jae “Envy” Lee from the Dragons. We thank him for all of his hard work and being a part of our #Breakthrough last season, and wish him the best in the future. (1/3)

With envy’s departure from the team, the Shanghai Dragons have one spot open on their roster before they hit the 12 player-limit. The team currently only has one main tank in Seo “Stand1” Ji-won, who will make his debut on the Overwatch League stage in the upcoming season. The Shanghai-based team may look to invest in a second main tank before the start of the season to further bolster its front line.

Like many other teams in the league, the Shanghai Dragons have remained busy this offseason. The team welcomed Lee “LIP” Jae-Won, Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon, and former Los Angeles Gladiators off-tank Kang “Void” Jun-woo in addition to signing Stand1. The Dragons also said goodbye to Jin “Youngjin” Young-jin, Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin, and Son “CoMa” Kyung-woo.

The Overwatch League returns Feb. 8. The Shanghai Dragons will put their new roster to the test during week two against the Chengdu Hunters at 6pm CT on Feb. 15.