Overwatch League fans can earn exclusive team sprays by attending live matches

The Overwatch League returns for season three in just three weeks. And with a new format to boast, Blizzard Entertainment is introducing a new way for fans to earn rewards for attending live matches.

For the upcoming season, teams will host games in their home cities, giving fans from around the world a chance to attend an Overwatch League match in-person. Teams will travel on a circuit-like schedule and have been divided into four unique divisions to reduce travel time. The first games of the year will be hosted by the New York Excelsior and the Dallas Fuel in their home cities.

Those who attend home matches in-person will be able to unlock exclusive team sprays, which have been designed with each team’s home city in mind. Blizzard will release the sprays in batches over the course of the season, with 10 teams per batch. Players who attend one team’s home match will receive all other nine sprays included in the batch.

To unlock the sprays, all players need to do is show up at a home match. Teams will hand out codes to those in attendance, which can then be redeemed on Battle.net. Each hosting team will provide additional details on how to receive the codes, including where in the venue fans can pick up the codes, as the events approach.

Fans can find the full season three schedule and purchase tickets from the Overwatch League website.