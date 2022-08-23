Seoul Dynasty acquires flex support lr1s from Houston Outlaws 

Seoul support Creative is headed to the Lone Star team as a part of the deal.

The Overwatch League trade deadline may have passed on Aug. 18, but some trades have clearly been lingering in the team announcement queue over the weekend.

In an unexpected move, the Houston Outlaws have traded flex support Kim “lr1s” Seung-hyun to the Seoul Dynasty, according to an announcement on Aug. 22. In turn, Seoul parted ways with flex support Kim “Creative” Young-wan, who will be headed to the Outlaws to complete the trade cycle.

Seoul announced the move with a set of graphics and noted the team would be “sending Creative off to his new home.” Houston later announced that Creative would be joining them for the rest of the 2022 season.

The Outlaws acquired lr1s as a free agent in late 2021 after he was released by the Atlanta Reign. For most of the 2022 season, he played alongside fellow flex support Mun “Lastro” Jungwon, who picked up main support heroes to cover the team’s needs.

Thanks to a recent pickup of tank Tomas “Doge” Kongsøre and main support Joseph “Lep” Cambriani, the Outlaws no longer require that level of flexibility out of their Zenyatta or Ana specialists. Creative can now offer some more options for Houston alongside Lastro.

On Seoul’s side, lr1s will join Park “Vindaim” Jun-woo in the support line. Over the weekend, longtime Dynasty DPS Park “Profit” Joon-yeong stepped in to play Brigitte in the backline. While that switch led to two wins for the Dynasty, lr1s will give the team a more stable solution to quick-changing metas.

Seoul’s next game is against the Los Angeles Valiant on Aug. 26 at 6:30pm CT.