Overwatch, World of Warcraft servers down globally

Some Activision Blizzard Entertainment games attached to its Battle.net service, namely Overwatch and World of Warcraft, have been experiencing global outages as of 5:50pm CT on April 13. Hearthstone, another Battle.net game, appears to be unaffected.

Around that time, players were dropped from games and given an error that stated the game’s server connection had failed. Some of the biggest Overwatch streamers, like Emongg and Kephrii, were booted from their competitive matches in the middle of play.

Players on the Blizzard Entertainment forums said they’d been dropped from Overwatch servers across the globe, including South America and the European Union.

Numerous World of Warcraft players also reported the same issues of being abruptly dropped from servers. A customer support worker posted in the forums that the issue is “being looked into” as of 6pm CT. The official Blizzard customer service account, which tracks outages, posted an update at 6:12pm related to the outages.

We are aware of an issue that is affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts. We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 13, 2022

As of 6:20pm CT, some players have been able to log into Overwatch or World of Warcraft with success.

This is a developing story.