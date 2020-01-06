This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Another one rides into the esports sunset. Erik “DoA” Lonnquist won’t be returning for the Overwatch League’s third season, the caster announced today. He’s the latest talent member to pursue other opportunities, joining his casting partner Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles, who left the league last week.

“After a lot of thought I’ve decided to move away from a full-time role at the Overwatch League in 2020 and explore other opportunities in gaming,” DoA said in a TwitLonger post. DoA previously avoided explicitly saying that he was leaving the league, only mentioning that his contract was expiring this year.

MonteCristo and DoA have been casters for the Overwatch League since it began in 2017. “It’s hard to find the words to describe the monumental esports journey we shared,” DoA said, discussing the seven-year casting partnership the duo had. They covered the earliest days of the professional Overwatch esports scene as well as League of Legends and other titles.

LFT Erik “DoA” Lonnquist on Twitter Toss a Coin to your Caster Read: https://t.co/UAJtUqNFgw

In his post, DoA talked about his tenth year of casting and what his plans are for the future. “I’ve decided that until another enticing full-time position comes along, I’m going to be going full freelance. Esports mercenary,” he said. He intends to follow games of his past, including League, Hearthstone, and TeamFight Tactics.

“I’ve also completely fallen in love with miniature painting and table-top gaming and will hopefully have more time this year to make some content in that realm as well,” DoA said.

Along with DoA and MonteCristo’s departure comes new talent within the scene. Overwatch League analysts Brennon “Bren” Hook and Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson are transitioning to a casting role in 2020. Former player Jake “JAKE” Lyon will be joined by Andrew “ZP” Rush in the casting booth as well.

The third season of the Overwatch League begins Feb. 8 with games in Dallas and New York.