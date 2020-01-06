ZP joins Overwatch League broadcast talent to partner with Jake

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Andrew “ZP” Rush is joining the Overwatch League broadcast talent lineup to cast matches alongside Jake Lyon.

ZP has been casting Overwatch from near the beginning of its esports existence. Longtime fans will immediately recognize his voice from some of the most grassroots moments of Overwatch as a competitive game dating back to the title’s beta.

Andrew Rush on Twitter Very happy to announce that my fifth year of casting @PlayOverwatch will be done with the @OverwatchLeague for the 2020 season! It’s been a long journey to get here, but I can’t wait to get started casting some of the very best Overwatch in the world alongside @jakeow.

Jake Lyon on Twitter I’m really excited to have @TempoZP publicly announced as my casting partner for #OWL2020. ZP was my partner for my first ever casting outing for the OWWC 2018 and I couldn’t be happier to bring that energy back for next season of @overwatchleague. Let’s put the work in! 😤

Now, ZP will finally get his chance to join the league and cast matches alongside the former pro, Jake. Over the past few years, he’s cast events like Overwatch Contenders and the Overwatch World Cup.

“This is just the starting point for something greater,” ZP said. “It’s a dream come true to get to work with some of the best production in the world, alongside one of the best analytical minds in the game in [Jake]. I’m excited to see how far we can push our product together in 2020.”

ZP will try to replace some of the league’s lost talent heading into the 2020 season, including Christopher “Monte Cristo” Mykles and Chris Puckett.