Overwatch coins not showing up? Here’s how to fix it

Overwatch 2 coins are the gateway to your skin-collecting endeavors. But if they’re not showing up, how are you supposed to know what you can and cannot buy?

The Overwatch 2 in-game currency variations spread far and wide. All the Overwatch coins you’ve accrued over your time playing Blizzard’s beloved FPS can be set towards purchasing skins via the store and getting your hands on the seasonal battle pass. There are a few tricks to getting your Overwatch coins back in your purse. With any luck, you’ll be spending your hard-earned coins again in no time at all.

How to fix your Overwatch 2 coins not showing up

The Grillmaster 76 is worth every Overwatch coin. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Don’t forget these coins can take up to 72 hours to arrive in your Overwatch wallet. This means you’ll have plenty of time to determine if you want that Grillmaster 76 skin—I know I do.

Go to your transaction history and check the purchase actually went through, to start. Hopefully, it’s not and you can just repurchase the coins again without being charged.

Firstly, the simple tried and tested method of signing in and out of Battle.net. To do this, go to the Battle.net launcher, and click the arrow below your name at the top right corner of the program. Scroll down until you find “Log Out” and sign in once more.

If they still haven’t appeared, Blizzard suggests resetting your password. You can do that by heading to the Blizzard website and lodging a “Forgot My Password” ticket. Change your password and wait 24 hours.

The next step is to lodge a ticket to Blizzard support. While they’ve likely got countless tickets to go through, they’re quite quick at fixing issues.

I’ve submitted tickets before and received multiple replies within 24 hours.

