Overwatch 2’s June 28 beta will include new damage passive, Moira changes

When Overwatch 2 launches its second beta on June 28, players will get to test out a handful of new changes that have been enabled since the first beta ended on May 17.

The developers outlined some of these new ideas in a blog post today about their goals for the sequel’s second beta test. The post goes further in detail about some features beyond what we already know will be included on June 28, like new tank Junker Queen and Hybrid map Rio.

Damage passive

Most notably, the passive ability for damage heroes has been changed for the second beta. Previously, all damage heroes had a speed boost that allowed them to take faster flanks and demolish enemies more easily.

This time around, damage dealers will gain a passive that allows them to retain up to 30 percent of their ultimate charge when swapping to other heroes. While this is a big shift, it enables more counter-picking during games and encourages players to switch up their hero choices if necessary.

Support changes

The developers are “paying particular attention to Support performance,” according to the blog, addressing the lack of enhancement or reworks given to healers in the first beta. No specifics were given, but Moira will receive “significant changes” in a balance patch during the June 28 beta. These potential reworks were discussed in a previous developer blog.

Push mode changes

Overwatch 2’s Push mode, which asks players to guide a friendly robot and his payload across a map, has received some criticism for being chaotic and overly speedy in comparison to other modes. Responding to this feedback, the devs have added two minutes to the mode. Teams will now have 10 minutes (instead of eight) to push the robot as far as they can while dealing with attacks from the opposing team.

Competitive enabled (kind of)

Competitive mode enthusiasts won’t quite get what they’re craving—namely Overwatch 2’s Competitive 2.0 overhaul that will launch on Oct. 4—but the developers have added “a partial competitive ruleset” for this second beta. Teams can play full maps but backfills will be allowed if a player disconnects. In theory, it’s a competitive mode without any consequences.

Console players will also get their first taste of the beta during this round, with PlayStation and Xbox players invited to join the fray. The devs will be “significantly scaling up” server capacity to prepare for a higher population of players.

You can sign up to join the June 28 Overwatch 2 beta on Overwatch’s website. Players who were a part of the first beta are not guaranteed access to the second beta and will have to sign up again. Automatic access to the beta will be granted to players who purchase the Watchpoint Pack, which includes two Legendary skins as well as the first battle pass for the Oct. 4 launch.