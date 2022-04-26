How to get into the Overwatch 2 beta

The Overwatch 2 beta officially kicked off for PC users today and will last until May 17. Players who own a copy of Overwatch on PC can access the Overwatch 2 beta by watching streamers on Twitch or by signing up manually on Overwatch’s website.

To sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta, players need to own the original Overwatch for PC and have access to the Battle.net launcher. For those who already own Overwatch, head over to the Overwatch beta website page. Here, there will be a big orange button that reads “OPT-IN NOW,” which will take you to the sign-up button further down the page. Clicking that sign-up button will redirect players to the Battle.net sign-in webpage.

Once players have signed up and are confirmed to already own Overwatch, they will be entered into the drawing for the beta. If a player is selected to participate in the Overwatch 2 beta, they will receive an email from Blizzard that will give them further directions on how to play. The Overwatch 2 beta can be downloaded through the Battle.net launcher under the Overwatch tab.

Another way to get in on the beta is to watch streamers on Twitch who have drops enabled on April 27. Tune in to these streams for four hours for a chance to earn access to the beta. There is an official list of streamers that will have drops enabled starting April 27. Be on the lookout for who does and doesn’t have drops to save some time.