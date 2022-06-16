The Junker Queen is coming to Overwatch 2 and she’s making sure her presence is known. She was first introduced as a voice NPC on the Overwatch map Junkertown. For the sequel, she’s coming back as a playable character with a new kit, new voice lines, and more. She’ll be available to play in the next beta, which begins on June 28.

Junker Queen is an aggressive tank who focuses on short-range damage and excels at one-on-one combat. She can pull enemies away from her teammates or flank behind the opposing team to take out their most vulnerable members. Like all tanks in Overwatch 2, she has ample crowd control abilities to make the most of the mayhem. Perhaps most surprisingly, she also has some support capabilities and is great at weakening enemies for others to pick off.

Here are all of Junker Queen’s abilities in Overwatch 2.

Primary fire

Junker Queen’s primary fire is a ferocious shotgun that specializes in attacking enemies up close. Players who have played Roadhog (another Junkertown resident) or Reaper will be familiar with the way shotguns work in the Overwatch universe. Because she’s a tank, her damage output likely won’t be as high as that of a damage hero, but she can still use it to dish out some pain.

Secondary fire

The Queen’s secondary fire is known as Jagged Blade. If she uses a melee attack, rather than punching, she’ll swipe her blade in front of her. It does a little more damage than a standard melee and wounds the enemy it hits. She can also throw the blade in a skill shot that’s bound to the secondary fire button. If the blade hits an enemy, it sticks to them, after which she can recall the knife and pull the stuck enemy a short distance toward herself.

Commanding Shout

Commanding Shout is a support-esque ability that grants a buff to nearby allies. Teammates within range are given a Lucio-like speed boost and a damage boost, which enables them to maneuver more easily and take out enemies quickly. Commanding Shout is best used within a large group of allies to maximize the buff.

Ultimate

Junker Queen’s ultimate is known as Rampage. After activating the ability, the Queen will start rapidly swinging her ax before rushing forward in a straight line. Any enemies hit by the whirlwind will be wounded and will receive an anti-heal debuff for a short period of time. Overwatch 2’s developers noted in the game’s reveal event that Rampage is best used to blast through large groups of enemies.

During the reveal event, the developers also revealed a few other tidbits about her, including the capability for self-healing. Blizzard has yet to reveal what her E ability has or any number specifics on her abilities, so interested fans will have to wait until the next PvP beta on June 28 for more details.