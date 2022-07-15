Overwatch 2’s beta mid-cycle patch buffs Orisa and Doomfist, nerfs Junker Queen

Just a handful of days after the last patch, Blizzard has released an Overwatch 2 beta mid-cycle patch that contains more than a few key adjustments for characters like Symmetra, Orisa, and Zenyatta.

Most players are honing in on the slight decrease for Zenyatta’s health and lack of Discord Orb changes, Doomfist’s Power Block and Rocket Punch being buffed, and Junker Queen receiving a round of nerfs to shorten the radius on Commanding Shout and Rampage. Oh, and Orisa mains are happily going to be able to take headshots using Fortify again while speedily spinning a Javelin.

This isn’t the most extensive patch that this iteration of the beta has seen. That still belongs to the June 28 patch that introduced Junker Queen into the game and several pieces of new content as the testing period returned for another round. That doesn’t mean this latest patch is all scrap heading into the homestretch, however.

Here is everything included in the July 15 Overwatch 2 beta mid-cycle patch.

Bug fixes

General Fixed a crash affecting some Xbox consoles Fixed a crash affecting players launching the “Portuguese (Brazil)” language on PS5

Maps (Rio de Janeiro) Fixed bug that affected spawn doors

Heroes Soldier 76: Fixed an issue that caused Sprint to give 40 percent movement speed instead of 50 percent Genji: Fixed an issue where Dragon Blade could sometimes get stuck as active after the duration ended Junker Queen: Fixed an issue that caused wounds to apply to invalid targets (Barriers/Ice Wall/Turrets/etc.) Fixed an issue that caused her ability icons to not appear in the kill feed Fixed an issue where Carnage also applied a Jagged Blade wound effect



Hero changes

Tanks

Doomfist

Power Block Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 100 to 90 damage Movement speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35 percent

Rocket Punch Now deals damage to all enemies knocked back instead of only the first target impacted



Junker Queen

Commanding Shout Radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters Allied bonus health now decays over its duration Maximum duration increased from four to five seconds

Rampage Radius reduced from 6 to 5 meters



Orisa

Fortify Now disables critical damage

Javelin Spin Bonus movement speed increased from 40 to 50 percent



Damage

Sojourn

Railgun Fire rate reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second

Railgun Alt Fire

Projectile radius now scales with energy level from 0 up to the previous 0.1 meters The higher the energy level, the bigger the projectile radius



Symmetra

Photon Projector Alt Fire Charge time reduced from 1.2 seconds to one second Projectile radius increased from 0.4 to 0.5 meters

Teleporter Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds



Support

Zenyatta