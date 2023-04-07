Overwatch 2 will make players godlike again with return of popular mode in season 4

Overwatch 2’s fourth season is on the horizon, and with it, Blizzard is not only introducing a number of new events, but it will also include the return of a popular limited-time mode—Battle for Olympus.

The gimmicky free-for-all deathmatch mode will be back again for a small amount of time after having a two-week stint in January. But this time around, there will be a couple of changes to the way things were in the winter.

Only running from May 23 to 29, players will only have half the time to play the game mode. But unlike last time, players will be able to team up with friends for a Team Deathmatch iteration of the godly game mode.

Outside of being a deathmatch-based mode, Battle for Olympus also forces players to use specific heroes in the game. But, more importantly, it gives those select heroes special tuning that makes them exceptionally powerful.

Blizzard’s post did not specify if there will be any changes to the characters available in Battle for Olympus, but it did note that Zeus Junker Queen will be back. The previous incarnation of this event included Junker Queen, Parah, Roadhog, Lúcio, Widowmaker, Reinhardt, and Ramattra.

The original Battle for Olympus event included numerous rewards, highlighted by a Winged Victory Mercy skin that players could earn by completing a certain number of event challenges. It’s unclear if that skin will again be up for grabs, but given how soon the event is being run again, players might want to look out for Blizzard to use the event as an opportunity to drop a new cosmetic or two.