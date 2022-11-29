What is Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2?

While the Overwatch franchise is mostly known for its explosive Quick Play and Competitive matches, its development team has spent the last few years branching out into brand-new ways to play. From seasonal modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive during Winter Wonderland and Junkenstein’s Revenge during Halloween Terror to permanent additions like Deathmatch, there are more ways than ever to enjoy the series’ famous combat.

Besides bringing back fan-favorite modes in Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment is also introducing completely new modes. One of those is Battle for Olympus, a brand-new limited-time mode that will be arriving in season two. While details are still scarce about the new mode, as it doesn’t launch until Jan. 5, we’ve rounded up everything we know about it to get the hype train rolling.

Here’s everything we know about Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2‘s Battle for Olympus details

Battle for Olympus was announced in the Overwatch 2 season two trailer, which debuted on Nov. 29. While season two starts on Dec. 6, Battle for Olympus won’t be available to play until Jan. 5. It will remain available until Jan. 19, acting as something of a buffer between 2022’s Winter Wonderland event and 2023’s Lunar New Year event.

Based on the trailer, the mode appears to take place on Ilios and shows two teams facing off with each other, as they do in regular Overwatch 2 matches. Blizzard has not revealed any additional information about the mode; however, in a blog post accompanying the release of the trailer, they recommended that fans pay attention to season two’s skins, which might give players “a clue” as to what Battle for Olympus will entail. Season two’s theme is Greek mythology, so players will have to hunt for any clues Blizzard lays down to figure out what the mode will actually involve.

We’ll update this article when we have more information about Battle for Olympus.