When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus start?

Overwatch 2 fans have a lot to be excited about in the near future since season two is dropping on Dec. 6, bringing new skins, a new mythic skin, and more. Additionally, a new event was revealed called Battle for Olympus.

Greek mythology is the theme for this event, and players will find that some of their favorite heroes have inherited the power of gods in this new limited-time mode. Not much else was revealed about the event, but players can catch a glimpse of what it might look like in the trailer.

Mark your calendars 🗓 #Overwatch2 Season 2 begins December 6! Free to play for everyone on console & PC. pic.twitter.com/yIPapvnwhR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 29, 2022

The Battle for Olympus will begin on Jan. 5 and end on Jan. 19. It will be a new limited-time mode that players can jump into and earn some rewards, and there will likely also be shop items added that players can purchase.

Several new skins were shown promoting the event, all with a Greek mythology theme: Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Roadhog, Lucio, Junker Queen, Pharah, and the new hero, Ramattra. Players will be able to earn Mythic Skin Zeus Junker Queen, Legendary Poseidon Ramattra, and Legendary Hades Pharah through the battle pass, but it is unclear how the others will be unlocked or if they will be shop items.

Before the Battle for Olympus event, players will get to play their favorite holiday events when those return. No date for when those are coming back has been revealed yet, but several new skins were shown. It is also unclear whether there will be a new game mode added for that event.

Players will also get a new hero, Ramattra, when season two comes to the game on Dec. 6.