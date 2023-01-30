Overwatch 2 support players are begging Blizzard to remove this feature from the game

Overwatch 2 brought a lot of adjustments both to improve the player’s experience and offer a few new things to discover.

But some of those adjustments turned out to be unhelpful. In a recent Reddit thread, players begged Blizzard Entertainment to remove a feature that ruined their experience when playing support heroes in Overwatch 2.

It’s a communication feature that’s common to all characters but is particularly annoying for supports. When using the communication ping in certain situations, characters say the line “on my way!” This is selected when the playable character pings while returning to the battlefield.

This is frustrating for support players because most of the time when they are pinging their allies as they’re down or absent, it’s to ask them to fall back since they won’t get healed. Instead, them saying “on my way” transmits the opposite message to allies.

“I will try to get my team to actually push payload and keep spamming ‘on my way’ instead,” a support main wrote. “It’s infuriating, then I get destroyed by the enemy team since I’m alone and get blamed for not being able to heal them from halfway across the map.”

If they want to get the correct message, they’ll have to sacrifice time by using the wheel or pinging on the ground to automatically say “group up!” instead.

Many pings aren’t correctly adjusted for support characters

On top of this, players have been complaining about pings while they’re respawning. In that situation, players cannot use the communication wheel, which means they’ll automatically indicate they’re respawning instead of being able to communicate important messages to them (such as grouping up or falling back, usually).

This is particularly critical for healers, as in most cases, players won’t be able to survive a push without them and will likely die while they’re respawning. It’ll result in a loss of time and healers not being protected when they leave the spawn.

While some pings aren’t adjusted for supports, other contextual pings have made healer mains’ life’s harder, too. One of them is “come at me for healing.” When players are almost on the battlefield but still not in the healing range of their allies, pinging in their direction will activate this voice line.

It’s also frustrating because it’s not suited for most situations. It’ll only address one player instead of indicating to the whole team that they won’t have a healer to help them survive.

“None of the ‘combat’ pings are reliable. They need to remove the contextual shit all together. ‘Fall back’ never needs to be ‘come to me for healing’,” another player wrote. “What’s funny is the useless things work perfectly. I can spam ‘no.’ And ‘I’m so sorry’.”

These are among the few changes brought alongside Overwatch 2 that are unpopular. It’s still, however, unclear if Blizzard intends to adjust this to help support comms or simply remove unhelpful contextual pings