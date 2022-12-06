Overwatch 2 players slam Junker Queen and ‘pathetic’ support changes in season 2 update

Overwatch 2 players were stuck in login queues today for the first few minutes of season two, just like they were when the game was released. But this didn’t stop them from going through the patch notes and sharing rage, disgust, and a wide range of negative emotions toward the balance changes made to heroes like Junker Queen, Mercy, and Ana.

Some early comments on the patch notes on Reddit show players annoyed at the fact that only Ana, Kiriko, and Mercy received changes in the season two patch when Blizzard promised to soon revamp the whole support role. Overwatch fans called the changes “pathetic,” referring to the mere one-second cooldown drop on Ana’s Sleep dart, from 15 to 14 seconds. Mercy buffs were called “useless” because the increase in her Caudecus Blaster ammo from 20 to 25 will have little impact in matches, considering players rarely use it, and, when they do, it’s when she has her Valkyrie ultimate active that grants infinite ammo on the gun.

Fans seem to be even more displeased about changes to tank hero Junker Queen, who received timid buffs to make up for a 12-percent increase in her hitbox. She is already an underused character in the current meta and these changes don’t seem to address this.

Angry tank players had a more diverse vocabulary and said these changes are “garbage” and that they could come up with better solutions “in 2 seconds” while in the bathroom. They’re mainly worried that, despite the buffs, she will take much more damage from enemies due to her increased hitbox size and think the buffs to her self-healing will not be enough to mitigate that damage.

A last group of players seemed just underwhelmed with the whole patch. Since Blizzard doesn’t balance Overwatch 2 too often, these players were expecting more substantial changes to more heroes and said they expected more changes to supports like Brigitte and that the buffs and nerfs served are “the bare minimum.”