Ramattra, Shambali, and more now live alongside release of Overwatch 2 season 2

Overwatch 2’s second season is officially live.

Players around the world can now log in and access all of season two’s new content, including new tank hero Ramattra, new map Shambali Monastery, and a new Greek mythology-themed battle pass. Season two is also arriving with numerous balance changes for heroes like Sojourn, Mercy, Kiriko, and more, as well as new shop bundles and plenty of Twitch drops throughout the season.

Further down the road, players will be able to participate in a variety of seasonal events and limited-time modes during season two. Winter Wonderland, Overwatch’s traditional holiday event, runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 4, allowing players to get their hands on some frigid cosmetics. Following Winter Wonderland is the new limited-time mode, Battle for Olympus, which developer Blizzard Entertainment is keeping under wraps for now. Later on in January, players can celebrate Lunar New Year with the Year of the Rabbit event from Jan. 17. to Feb. 6.

Ramattra, the Omnic leader of the Null Sector resistance group and a former friend of Zenyatta, can be unlocked by reaching tier 45 of the free battle pass or purchasing the premium battle pass. It’s not clear yet when season two will end, but fans will have until then to earn Ramattra on the battle pass. Players who missed out on Kiriko can either purchase her in the in-game shop or complete new Catch Up Hero challenges in the practice range and in regular matches to earn her.

Season two is live now in Overwatch 2.