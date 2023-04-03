Overwatch 2 players share their hottest takes on the game, and some are concerning

Overwatch 2 released in October last year, and players have already made up their minds about the highly-anticipated sequel.

In a recent Reddit thread, players shared their provocative and sensational opinions on the game, and some of them are seriously concerning.

The highest-voted opinion on the thread doesn’t show any promise for the game’s future at all. “The people who are waiting for the PvE like it’s going to actually be good are going to suffer as Rammatra has,” one player said.

Overwatch 2’s campaign mode was supposed to be the highlight of the sequel when it was first announced several years ago. But its release has since been delayed, and players are itching to play it.

The campaign mode is now planned to release later this year. Although there isn’t a precise time window yet, it could be coming sooner than expected since producer Jared Neuss hinted last month that information should be coming soon.

This seems to have worried players. “I hope it is. The ones in ow1 were pretty good and if expanded on right could elevate ow2 to almost 2016 level,” one hopeful player said. “It won’t be, the people who made the ones in OW1 aren’t on the dev team anymore,” another shot back.

The campaign mode is still much of a mystery at this time, and some players see that as an ominous sign of its quality.

Despite the concerning takes, other players showed more optimism about Overwatch 2. This included praise of the overall meta state of the game. “For the most part, people crying for nerfs or buffs just aren’t as good as they think they are and aren’t able/willing to adjust their approach,” one player said.

Players also said they approved of many of the changes that were brought to Overwatch 2, such as the switch to a free-to-play business model and the introduction of role queue.

While they wait to know more about the upcoming campaign mode, players have a few days left to reach the top tiers of Season Three’s battle pass before it gives way to the upcoming season on April 11.