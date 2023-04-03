Reinhardt shield left useless in Overwatch 2 after strange Shatter glitch breaks ability

Reinhardt’s Shatter ultimate has found weakness where there once was strength. The ground-breaking, team-toppling ultimate is designed to be stopped in its tracks by an opposing Reinhardt’s shield, but one crafty Overwatch 2 robot has turned the tables, accidentally, thanks to a strange new season three glitch.

In a Push match from this weekend, captured by a Redditor and shared on April 2, two Reinhardts square off as they’re want to do. This time, however, one Rein’s shield failed.

In the clip, the unlucky Reinhardt in question steps beside utility robot TW-1 and essentially merged with it. While it looked like it was just a clipping bug at first—visual only with no gameplay effects—the glitch soon took effect: the shield stopped registering its blocking ability and allowed the enemy Shatter ultimate to roll right through.

It appears OW2 doesn’t register Rein’s shield as long as it’s inside TW-1.

This strange and game-changing bug seems to happen specifically on Push maps so far and is actually replicable, as shown in /u/TimbHaver’s video—so make sure you steer clear of hanging out with TW-1 for the time being if you’re piloting Rein.

Unfortunately, the Overwatch 2 community isn’t foreign to game-breaking ultimate glitches. Players would be all too familiar with a recent Orisa bug that caused the tank to spin indefinitely, and even more recently Roadhog’s ultimate glitch stripped the tank of all healing abilities if he was killed during his ultimate animation.

Sigma’s passive has also suffered from severe issues this season, making it almost completely redundant. The rock-hurling tank is meant to suffer considerably less knockback, but thanks to a pesky bug, the tank was actually hit hardest by blows.

With season four around the corner, Blizzard has its hands full fixing spot fires. This issue might not be the most drastic of bugs, but it’s sure to lose some players key fights.

Hopefully, the Blizzard developers can fix this Reinhardt OW2 bug as soon as possible so we can go back to Shatter-friendly shields in our Push games.