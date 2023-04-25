Overwatch 2 players can role-play Harley Quinn with new skin bundle for this popular hero

Blizzard might not be doing a crossover event with the DC universe anytime soon, but players can now play supervillain dress-up with a new skin bundle in the Overwatch 2 shop.

This week, one of the Overwatch 2 limited-time shop offerings includes an Epic rarity skin for the sniper hero Widowmaker that turns her into what appears to be a copyright-safe version of the massively popular supervillain Harley Quinn.

The black and red outfit resembles the traditional Harley Quinn costume, which is reminiscent of what a harlequin might wear. A harlequin can be defined as a comedic servant character, and it was introduced around the 1500s in Europe. The concept spurred the creation of Harley Quinn as a subservient sidekick of Batman’s arch nemesis, the Joker.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The skin is available from today, April 25, until next Tuesday, May 2, in the game’s shop, and the bundle it comes with costs 1,700 OW coins. The bundle includes the Harlequin skin, two souvenirs, a name card, and a “You’re a joke” voice line.

Widowmaker’s new skin was among the most talked about cosmetics that Blizzard teased during the season four trailer that premiered just before the season started on April 11. Players who want to get the skin will need to act quickly, though. After this week, it may be a while before the skin is available again.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has seemingly used the DC universe to inspire a skin in Overwatch. Sombra’s Black Cat Legendary skin, which was introduced in 2021, largely resembles Catwoman. Meanwhile, many fans believed that Moira’s Venus skin that came out at the same time made her look like Poison Ivy.