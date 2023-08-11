Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle review: Is it worth the money?

After years of fans waiting, Overwatch 2 finally has PvE content that progresses the universe’s story arc, but in order to play it, you need to fork out a little bit of cash. But is the Invasion Bundle worth the money?

For $14.99, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle, which gives access to PvE Story Missions that include numerous cinematics, among other things. The bundle also give players 1,000 OW coins, enough to purchase a season six battle pass.

I’ve gone through the game’s PvE Story Missions multiple times to try to come to a conclusion on how worthwhile the bundle is, and after hours of gameplay, I’ve come to a decisive verdict.

Is the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle worth it?

There are three missions and each has you face wide variety of obstacles and enemies. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle is absolutely worth the $14.99 you’ll be spending on it. Consider how much 1,000 OW coins, the price for the premium battle pass, costs: around $10. You’re basically paying $5 for access to the three PvE Story Missions, which include more than a handful of cinematics and an earnable Legendary skin for Sojourn.

Many players complained when Blizzard announced that PvE was going to come at a cost, but honestly, those people are just looking for something to take issue with. If you’re the type of player, like myself, who is going to get the premium battle pass every season, this is essentially a $5 investment. I literally can’t buy a meal from a fast food joint that cheap anymore because of inflation, and this bundle provides a lot more than just a small amount of sustenance.

If you get this bundle and use your coin to buy the premium battle pass, which (let’s be honest) you were probably planning to anyway, you’ll have a bunch of Story Mission challenges to complete that will reward you with cosmetics and battle pass XP, and you’ll be able to eat up some of that Overwatch lore progression that we’ve been waiting for since 2016.

After one playthrough of the three story missions on Hard, I completed enough challenges to earn seven tiers on the premium battle pass, and it only took me around two hours to complete. Will I ever play it again? Probably, as there are plenty of challenges that I could still complete for achievement hunting purposes.

Additionally, there are harder difficulties to play the mode on, and some high level players have even struggled to complete the missions on their hardest difficulty. So if playing PvE content in that way is how you like to roll, this bundle is worth way more than what you’re paying, and even if you just want to do a quick play through for the story, it’s still extremely cheap when you consider what you’re getting out of it.

