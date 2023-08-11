How to get Sojourn’s Legendary Vigilante skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s sixth competitive season has begun, and with it comes a variety of new cosmetics to fill up your hero gallery. The main theme of this season revolves around the PvE story missions, where you’ll be sent in as your favorite heroes to fight against the Null Sector Omnics.

The satisfaction of completing all the Invasion missions will also give you a handful of cool rewards, like the newest Legendary-tier Sojourn skin, Vigilante.

The Overwatch 2 PvE story missions must be purchased in an Invasion Bundle, of which there are two tiers. Both the standard and the Ultimate editions of this bundle will allow you to work your way towards earning the new Sojourn skin. It will also unlock the hero if you haven’t already had the chance to play her yet.

Sojourn’s newest Vigilante skin. Image via Blizzard.

Sojourn’s Vigilante skin might be one of the most practical skins in all of Overwatch 2. She is fully kitted out in black protective gear and is wearing a motorcycle helmet with a completely blacked-out visor. She looks like she’s hopped straight off of a bike and pulled out her rifle to slide into the fight. The skin is also featured in Sojourn’s newest dramatic cinematic.

Though the skin might not be to the taste of all players, it is undeniably sleek and practical for the daring, fast-moving DPS hero.

How to earn Sojourn’s Vigilante OW2 skin

After you’ve purchased either the Invasion Bundle or the Invasion Ultimate Bundle, your next step will be to play all the new PvE missions. Without spoiling the content, Sojourn is a key character, so it makes sense that as you work your way through the different pieces of the PvE you get rewarded by earning the hero and content for her.

In order to get the Legendary Vigilante skin, you have to successfully complete all of the new Null Sector: Invasion PvE missions that are included in the Invasion Bundle. Once you complete all three of the missions in the Invasion storyline, the skin will unlock, as well as Sojourn herself (if you don’t have her yet).

Earn Vigilante Sojourn (Legendary) by completing the #Overwatch2: Invasion Story Missions 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/b1x3kWJuym — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 10, 2023

You can also get two other Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko by purchasing the Invasion Ultimate Bundle, but unlike the Sojourn skin, these skins are not earnable and do not come in the standard bundle. If you want any of these three skins in particular, you’ll have to purchase them this season. Don’t wait until the last minute to purchase the bundle if you want the Sojourn skin, as you’ll have to finish all three missions.

About the author