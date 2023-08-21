Overwatch 2 Flashpoint: Tips, tricks, and how to play

Overwatch 2’s new permanent game mode Flashpoint has brought a fresh experience to the game, but its innovative features might be confusing at first glance.

Fortunately, you’ll quickly get accustomed to Flashpoint’s pace and mechanics. There are only two maps to discover, and knowing every nook and cranny of them will be crucial when playing the game mode for the first time

Here are some tips and tricks to dominate Flashpoint, as well as a breakdown of how it works in Overwatch 2.

How does Flashpoint work in Overwatch 2?

Flashpoint is a game mode that resembles Control and King of the Hill—except the point moves, contrary to those Overwatch 2 game modes.

Similarly to the modes, the team has to capture points to win. The first team to capture three points wins the game. It means the end score can be anywhere from 3-0 to 3-2, adjusting the overall length of a game.

After a team gets control of a point, you’ll see a percentage gradually rise. Upon reaching 100 percent, it will get captured. Another point, randomly selected, will then activate after a delay of around 40 seconds.

At that moment, both teams will have the choice to either go straight to the next point before it unlocks or head for the opponent’s spawn and finish off astray players.

Tips on how to play Flashpoint in Overwatch 2

Flashpoint features a very different pace compared to other game modes. It’s slower and games will last longer. Because of this, positioning is key, and dying will impair your team more than in other Overwatch 2 game modes.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you dominate Flashpoint.

Know the five potential capture point locations

When a point is capped, it won’t be activated again, which means you won’t have to return to the area at all until the game is over (even if the score goes up to 3-2).

There are five potential capture points in every map, and you’ll need to know all of them to make the correct strategic decisions. It’s all the more important that points are chosen randomly, meaning you’ll need to be flexible.

Group up before the next point unlocks

The trickiest moment in a Flashpoint is generally when the next point unlocks because that’s when players are the most vulnerable. Sometimes, a player will reappear at the next respawn point, away from the rest of the team.

In that moment of the game, grouping up—whether it’s at the last capped point to finish off enemies or straight to the next point—is important.

The team who loses the fight in that 40-second window will likely lose the point, and it’s harder to get it back rather than capping it in the first place.

Choose the best hero: Mobility or utility

Mobility is key in Flashpoint because maps are much larger than in other game modes. You’ll have a long way to go from the spawn to the point, so high mobility will be important with heroes such as Lucio and Wrecking Ball.

Utility, too, is crucial in the game mode. Capture points are located in wide areas, with a lot of paths to enter and contest. At least one hero with strong utility will be key to repelling the opponent’s attacks, such as Mei, Symmetra, and shield tanks.

That said, heroes with high utility and zone control will generally be slower. You’ll have to pay attention to your surroundings and survive to gain precious capture percentage for your team. Dying will be highly detrimental to your team since it will take you a long time to return otherwise (provided a flanker doesn’t kill you on the way back).

