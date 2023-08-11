One classic Overwatch 2 hero might be the secret to victory in new Flashpoint mode

Overwatch 2‘s new permanent game mode Flashpoint was released on Aug. 10, and players are starting to figure out which strategies are the strongest to secure victory.

Streamer Seagull seemingly figured out which pick will be key in the game mode, and it’s an old one. While looking at Flashpoint map Suravasa, he was surprised at how large it was, saying: “I can see Lucio being so good on this map,” he said.

His teammates agreed, explaining that similarly to Control, Flashpoint maps were large and required rotations over long distances. For that reason, including Lucio in your team can be key, as his speed boost helps teammates return faster and make more effective rotations.

Making rotations is a key component of Flashpoint because the team who captures the point first has a clear advantage in the round. Reclaiming a point is more challenging than capturing it in the first place.

When a point gets to 100 percent and the next one is activated, a 40-second delay will allow the team to reach the next point before it unlocks and gets captured.

But even then, the first team who reaches the next point can set up a defense and will likely have the edge over the opponents. Since the next point open to capture is randomly determined, players have to adapt on the go, and Lucio can be of tremendous help in that matter.

Lucio can feature strong utility in Flashpoint for several reasons. In addition to his speed boost, the hero can delay the capture of a point using his sliding mechanic, while also preventing enemies from defending a point by booping them away.

Generally, it looks like Flashpoint and its maps favor speed, which brought some other picks to the forefront of the meta, too. In the other roles, you will rapidly notice a pick is dominating in the same fashion Lucio is for healers. It’s the case of Soldier:76 for DPS heroes and Wrecking Ball for tanks. Both feature high speed and utility, which is ideal in Flashpoint.

The new permanent game mode was only recently added alongside season six, which means players are still discovering every nook and cranny of the various maps, as well as the overall strategy they can put together to dominate the game. It’s likely some general trends are going to arise in the coming weeks.

