Flashpoint has arrived in Overwatch 2, and you’re likely trying to get ahead of all the other players who haven’t nailed the new game mode’s meta. Each game mode in OW2 has its own specific playstyle which needs particular heroes to contribute to your team’s success.

But having a teammate with a hero that’s not meant to thrive in these conditions can lead to an early loss. Fortunately for OW2 players, I’ve spent many hours in the lab and looked at every detail I could find.

To be the best at Flashpoint in OW2, you have to pick the right heroes.

What is Flashpoint in Overwatch 2?

Before we get into the depths of who’s the best Flashpoint hero, you’ll need to know how to play the game itself.

Flashpoint sets up a king-of-the-hill-like game mode for OW2 players. You’ll need to capture all the points, one by one. Each area will spawn as soon as the other is captured, meaning you’ll need to be fast in order to beat the other team to the next location.

The first area will spawn in the center of the map, with the others spawning randomly once the area prior is secured. Once three points are captured, you win the match.

Best Heroes for Flashpoint in Overwatch 2

Lúcio

Here’s your pick for Flashpoint. Image via Blizzard

This speedy healer has the perfect kit for the job. He’ll help you make it to the point before your opponents arrive and will be able to heal within the smaller area at each location. While his healing sometimes leaves more to be desired, his ability to wall-run will keep him alive and on the point for longer.

Illari

Another pick for Flashpoint. Image via Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s newest hero had to make a “best hero list” sometime. Illari’s ultimate is incredibly useful in smaller areas. Its ability to go from one player to another after a successful impact is perfect for smaller locations where teammates are cramped. Her primary fire might be a bit difficult in smaller locations, but sticking as far back as possible will be a way to stay alive.

Symmetra

Your damage pick for Flashpoint. Image via Blizzard

Symmetra’s turrets will be more than enough to deal hefty damage in Flashpoint. Since it’s such an up-close-and-personal, point capture system, your turrets will constantly be doing damage. Placing them at the entranceways as your opponents get on the point will be your key to success.

Wrecking Ball

Your tank pick for Flashpoint. Image via Blizzard

Wrecking Ball’s ability to disturb a small area will be incredibly effective in Flashpoint. He’ll be able to go from point to point, making everything considerably more difficult for your opponents. Plus his ultimate would cover a massive section of the point, almost guaranteeing the capture.

About the author