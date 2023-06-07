Overwatch 2 fans can finally get the Zenyatta skin we’ve all been waiting for

This might be the best skin of all time.

Zenyatta has some of the best cosmetics in Overwatch 2, but this week, his wardrobe just expanded to include perhaps his best skin yet.

Following the weekly OW2 shop reset and ahead of season four’s start, Blizzard began offering the heavily sought-after Pinocchio Zenyatta skin the developer teased to fans nearly two months ago.

New Shop Drop 🚨 🛍️



Grab the Epic Pinocchio Zenyatta Bundle before it cycles out of the Shop June 12 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/05pNnKMx05 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 6, 2023

The cosmetic depicts Zenyatta as the popular wooden puppet that was originally thought up by the Italian writer Carlo Collodi in the late 1800s. Complete with a nose, hair, and a hilariously small hat that looks more like a traffic cone than a headpiece, this skin will show everyone in your competitive games that you dream of being a real boy.

I’m still having a tough time deciding if this is the best season four shop skin or if Cardboard Reinhardt is my favorite, but as a Zenyatta main myself, it’s difficult not to have a little bit of bias on the matter.

Related: Is Zenyatta too powerful? Overwatch 2 players divided over this heated debate

Maybe the best part about this skin is that, despite having such a unique look, it’s actually not Legendary rarity. Many OW2 players have regularly complained about the prices of cosmetics following the move from Overwatch to OW2 last fall. Paying nearly $20 for a singular Legendary skin doesn’t feel great, but skins that are defined as less rare come at a significantly lower price.

That means players can obtain the Zenyatta Pinocchio skin as a part of a bundle that costs 1,000 OW coins, which equates to roughly $10. The bundle includes one of the silliest Overwatch skins of all time and also comes with a Pinocchio spray for Zenyatta.

It’ll only be in the shop until the weekly reset on June 13, which also signals the beginning of season five. After that, it will be vaulted for what will likely be a significant amount of time.

About the author