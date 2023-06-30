Overwatch 2 fan creates each tank hero’s ‘nightmare’ counter team comp

There's a lot of overlap to exploit, and your opponents will hate you for it.

Following the shift to five-vs-five, the need for quality tanking was amplified in Overwatch 2, and while every hero has its counters, some tanks can be especially overwhelming in certain circumstances.

Luckily for us, one OW2 fan took some time to generate what might be the scariest set of team compositions ever assembled in a Reddit post that tried to construct every tank hero’s “Nightmare Matchup” compositions.

The 11-slide graphic lists each tank in Overwatch 2 with a corresponding five-hero team composition that is made to make their lives as difficult as humanly possible, and for those looking to win some games on the competitive ladder, you’ll find that a few of the nuts and bolts for these team comps are consistent across numerous tanks.

On the support side of things, eight of the 11 nightmare comps include a Zenyatta, Ana combo. While tanks all have a larger health pool than your typical DPS or Support hero, Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord can make them much more easily taken down, and a well-time Biotic Grenade from Ana can help negate any healing they receive. In essence, this support combo is intended to help you burst down the tank before they can do much or anything.

Meanwhile, Sombra shows up in the most lineups as a DPS hero because of her ability to hack targets. Especially against tank heroes that have a lot of utility, like Ramattra and Sigma, a quick hack can be paired with an Orb of Discord and Biotic Grenade to ruin a tank’s day.

Tracer, Mei, and Cassidy, all show up three times, and Widowmaker and Reaper show up twice. Mei and Cassidy’s combination of damage and crowd control abilities make them especially pesky. On the other hand, Tracer, Reaper, and Widowmaker are some of the strongest pure damage-dealing heroes in the game, just with different styles.

Tracer is a much more mobile hero that wants to get close to enemies, making her especially strong against heroes like Orisa and Reinhardt. Reaper’s burst damage at close range make him ideal for taking out heroes like Roadhog and Winston. Conversely, Widowmaker’s high damage potential from range makes her a nuisance to anyone playing without a shield, like Junker Queen.

Regardless of what the opposing team’s tank plays, if you and your team come in hot with their corresponding nightmare comp, you’ll be sure to force them to swap off of that hero very quickly, and even when they do, it might be difficult for them to find a solid tank choice because of how much overlap there is with each of these compositions.

