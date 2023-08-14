Overwatch 2 breaks the worst and most embarrassing Steam record

Steam’s long list of lowest-rated games has found a new champion, and it’s one of Blizzard’s flagship titles. Overwatch 2 has become one of the lowest-rated games on the platform today, amassing a huge pile of overwhelmingly negative reviews since its release—and doesn’t appear to be bouncing back anytime soon either.

It dethroned other not-so-illustrious titles like War of Three Kingdoms, Flatout, and Uriel’s Chasm with a 0.96 out of 100 rating, according to Steam250. Blizzard’s FPS has only been on Steam since Aug. 10 and has had over 100,000 reviews within a few days.

Despite these ratings, Blizzard’s hero-based shooter did manage to accrue a little over 75,000 concurrent players since release and has 40,000 viewers on Twitch as of publication. The devs previously said they hoped the Invasion update might help boost Overwatch player engagement, but they probably weren’t expecting this.

Steam reviews labeled Overwatch 2 the “biggest cash grab of the 21st century”, with thousands of other players awarding badges to top-voted, mostly negative comments. These reviews also come after monumental changes to the Overwatch scene only days prior.

The Invasion update rolled out the same day Steam users finally got access to OW2. August’s update introduced a series of sweeping changes to maps, meta, and even game modes, including the addition of the long-awaited PvE.

Players received an entirely new competitive game mode, a new hero, and a collection of new maps to top it off. This update has been in the works for quite some time, and this isn’t the response Blizzard likely hoped for.

Unfortunately for Blizzard, this giant change to the title’s landscape hasn’t been enough to stop fans from flooding in to review bomb Overwatch 2 this week.

