Overwatch 2’s Steam debut tainted by ‘overwhelmingly negative’ reviews

The game is getting review-bombed as we speak.

Overwatch 2’s launch on Steam didn’t go unnoticed, with negative reviews instantly pouring in on Aug. 10.

The launch of the game on the platform met strong resistance from players. The library page of the game shows almost 20,000 reviews were posted less than a day after its release, and they are largely “Overwhelmingly Negative.”

Comments complain about how the game has been downgraded and blamed Blizzard for aiming at players’ wallets rather than improving it.

“Overwatch 2 has no respect for you, it’s an attempt to pry open your wallet while masquerading as the game it used to be,” one scathing review reads on Steam.

Other players criticized the sequel’s free-to-play model that gave way to microtransactions, while others said they didn’t recommend the title for not delivering the promised full-fledged PvE mode.

Even generally positive reviews complained about the game. It’s likely the number of negative reviews will keep growing over the next few days. Since the game is free, everyone can post a review without playing for a significant amount of time on the platform.

To coincide with Overwatch 2’s release on Steam, a new season is here. It brought balance changes, a new support named Ilari, PvE story missions, a permanent game mode called Flashpoint, Hero Mastery, and more.

